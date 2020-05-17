Ann Marie Moyer of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020 at the age of 77. Ann was born on May 3, 1942 in Lock Haven, PA, daughter of the late Floyd DeGarmo and Alice (Seybold) DeGarmo.



A graduate of Lock Haven High School (1960) and Reading Hospital School of Nursing (1963), Ann went on to receive a BS and Gerontology Certificate from Cedar Crest College (1990) and an MS in Nursing from Gwynedd Mercy College (1993). She was a respected career nurse and nursing instructor, working at hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the Lehigh Valley and instructing at Widener University.



Ann was a member of the Central Moravian Church. She was a very gentle person who saw life as an opportunity to help others along the way. She enjoyed antiques, cooking, tea with friends, creating floral arrangements, and animals. Above all, Ann was a loving mother and grandmother.



Preceded in death by her long-time companion Willard W. Flail, Ann is survived by son William B. (Mary Ann) Moyer of Broomall, PA, sister Ruth (DeGarmo) Yost of Lock Haven, PA, and 2 grandchildren Benjamin D. Moyer and Beau W. Moyer of Broomall, PA.



Services will be planned at a later date. Donations in Ann Marie Moyer's memory can be made to the American Nurses Foundation. PO Box 504342. Saint Louis, MO 63150-4342 @nursingworld.org/foundation or the Central Moravian Church. 73 W. Church Street. Bethlehem, PA 18018 @centralmoravianchurch.org/donate



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store