Ann Sabb Detry, 76, of Macungie, passed away April 22, 2019 in her home. Born in Brooklyn, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Charlotte Sabb. Ann was a Pediatric Registered Nurse for more than 30 years at Kings County Hospital, Brooklyn, NY. Survivors: Children, Anthony P. Detry and his wife Donna of Brooklyn and Denise M. Joseph and her husband Jereme, of Maryland; Sibling, Fred Sabb; Granddaughter, Dylan Detry. Services: 2PM Sat., April 27th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held Sat. 12:30-2 PM at the funeral home. The burial will take place Mon., April 29th at 10AM at Evergreen Cemetery, Brooklyn , NY. Contributions: may be made to the , In Memory of Ann Sabb Detry at www.kidney.org. For full obituary please go to www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2019