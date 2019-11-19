Home

NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ebenezer U.C.C. Church
7293 Decatur Street
New Tripoli, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Ebenezer U.C.C. Church,
7293 Decatur Street
New Tripoli, PA
Anna A. (Rauch) Long, 90, of New Tripoli, PA. passed away in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, PA. on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Russell S. Long, who passed away in 2012. Born in New Tripoli, PA., she was the daughter of the late Charles J. D. and Mabel L. (Reitz) Rauch. Anna was a 1948 graduate of Slatington High School. She was a member of Ebenezer U.C.C. Church in New Tripoli, PA. Anna is survived by her brother, George A. (Barbara) Rauch of New Tripoli, PA.; seven nieces and three nephews. She was predeceased by two siblings, Dorothy Dutt and Charles J. Rauch, Jr. Her funeral service will be held on November 22, 2019, at 10:30 AM. in Ebenezer U.C.C. Church, 7293 Decatur Street New Tripoli, PA. 18066, with a calling hour to begin at 9:30 AM. Interment following service in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. James W. LeVan will officiate. The Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2019
