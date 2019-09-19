|
Anna A. Snyder, 90, of Allentown, passed away September 17, 2019 in the Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Gerald S. Snyder. Anna was a homemaker. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anastasia (Schwoyer) Deutsch. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown. At the church, she was a volunteer in the school cafeteria.
Survivors: Sons: Jeffrey C. Snyder and his wife Katherine of Bechtelsville, PA and Brian R. Snyder and his wife Desi of Lancaster, PA, Daughter: Donna Correll Butz wife of Arlan of Center Valley, PA, Brothers: Charles Deutsch of Laurys Station and Donald Deutsch of Allentown, Sisters: Bernice wife of Sterling Smith of Allentown, Dolores wife of Ronald Reaman of Whitehall and Claudia wife of Raymond Watson of Macungie, 14 Grandchildren and 27 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a Daughter-In-Law: Kathleen (Trajber) Snyder, Sisters: Mary Wingert and Mildred Auman and a Granddaughter: Jennifer Snyder.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. in St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Ave. Allentown. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 19, 2019