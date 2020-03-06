|
Anna (Hanchick) Babich, 94, of Freemansburg, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in the care of Westminster Village. She was the widow of John Babich. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Feren) Hancsics. Anna was a loving and caring homemaker. She had many joys in life including gardening, flowers, sewing, quilting and listening to music. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her sister, Sarah and great grandchildren.
Survivors: Anna will be lovingly missed by; sons, John "Barry" Babich of Coatesville, David J. Babich and his wife Jane of Coopersburg; daughter, Diane Breidinger and her husband Dennis of Orefield; sister, Sarah Mazsa; brothers, Peter and James Hanchick; grandchildren, Michael and Justin Babich, Jennifer Abraham, Kristina Wainwright and Brian Breidinger. Anna was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Debora Babich and brothers, Michael and John Hanchick.
Services: A funeral service will take place at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 9:30A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Anna's memory to the Salvation Army, 521 Pembroke Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2020