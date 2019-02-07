Morning Call Obituaries
|
Anna Bummer Obituary
Anna Veronica Bummer, 98, of Salisbury Township passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late John S. Bummer. Born in Cora, WV she was the daughter of the late Frank K. and Theresa (Molnar) Mayer. Anna was a gradate of Allentown High School. She worked as a Secretary at Rizzato and Sons until retiring. Anna was a member of the former St. John Capistrano Hungarian Church where she was a member of the Choir. She enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family. SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her step-son Frank Bummer and his wife June with whom she resided; granddaughters Amanda Salovay and her husband Brad and Jennifer Dimarzio and her husband Dominick; great grandchildren Ethan and Moira. Anna was preceded in death by her step-daughter Rosemarie Rogers, siblings Stephen, Joseph and James. SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of service. Burial will follow at Morgenland Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2019
