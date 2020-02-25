|
Anna C. "Bubbie" Motsko, 87, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born on November 17, 1932 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Mary (Csencsits) and stepfather, Lewis Knopf. Anna and her loving husband, Michael, celebrated 64 years of marriage together. She was a homemaker and a trimmer at the D&D shirt company. Anna was a member of Queenship of Mary Church, Northampton. She was an avid bingo and bowling player and served as past secretary of the Cementon Playground Association. In addition to her husband, Anna is survived by daughter, Toni and husband, Bryan Shoemaker; sons, James and wife, Stephanie, Matt and wife, Michelle, and Mark; grandchildren, Justin, Kara, Jamie, Jeremy, Devin, Melissa, Madison and Matthew; brother, Billy Knopf and wife, Joanne; sister, Louise Gulycz and husband, John; and several nieces and nephews. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 28th at 10:30 a.m. in the church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in loving memory of Anna.
