Schmidt Funeral Home
Anna C. Uhler, 95 of Upper Nazareth Twp. died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Gracedale. She is the wife of late Wilbert S. Uhler who died in 2006. She was born in Nazareth on December 28, 1923 the daughter of the late John H. and Grace (Correll) Lieberman. Family and friends are invited to call 10 to 11 AM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church - 5907 Sullivan Trail – Nazareth 18064, followed by the service at 11. The interment will conclude services at Belfast Union Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Schmidt Funeral Home PC, 407 Belvidere St, Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to her church.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2019
