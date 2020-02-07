Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's UCC,
139 N. 4th Street
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's UCC,
139 N. 4th Street
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna E. Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna E. Campbell Obituary
Anna E. Campbell, 89, formerly of Emmaus, passed away in her daughter's home on February 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late James H. Campbell, who passed away in 1998. Born in Hellertown, she was the daughter of the late Clarence C. and Elizabeth E. (Evans) Remaly. Anna was a graduate of Allentown High School, Class of 1948, and she was a member of St. John's UCC, Emmaus.

Survivors: Daughter, Jan N. Burgert and her husband, Brian; Grandchildren, Douglas Burgert (Melissa), Lauren Calm (Adam), and Tyler Burgert; 5 Great-Grandchildren. Anna was predeceased by her siblings, Harold Remaly and Edith Engler, who passed away on February 1st.

Services: 11 AM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. A viewing will be held 10-11 AM Tuesday in the church. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's UCC at the address listed above or to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 737 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -