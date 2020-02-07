|
|
Anna E. Campbell, 89, formerly of Emmaus, passed away in her daughter's home on February 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late James H. Campbell, who passed away in 1998. Born in Hellertown, she was the daughter of the late Clarence C. and Elizabeth E. (Evans) Remaly. Anna was a graduate of Allentown High School, Class of 1948, and she was a member of St. John's UCC, Emmaus.
Survivors: Daughter, Jan N. Burgert and her husband, Brian; Grandchildren, Douglas Burgert (Melissa), Lauren Calm (Adam), and Tyler Burgert; 5 Great-Grandchildren. Anna was predeceased by her siblings, Harold Remaly and Edith Engler, who passed away on February 1st.
Services: 11 AM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. A viewing will be held 10-11 AM Tuesday in the church. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's UCC at the address listed above or to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 737 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2020