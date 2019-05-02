Anna E. Machain, 90, of Bethlehem, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Emma (Leone) and Joseph Metz. For 62 years, Anna was the loving wife of the late Guadalupe C. Machain.Anna was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She worked as a sewing machine operator and in hotel housekeeping for many years. She enjoyed sewing, baking, cooking and visiting her hometown, New York City. Anna loved her family and cherished her time spent with them. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, David Machain, Michael Machain and his wife, Carol, Kathleen Hicks and her husband, Jack and James Machain and his wife, Helena; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Anna was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold and John Metz and her daughter in law, Jiraporn Machain. A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL 17. Chicago, IL 60601.Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary