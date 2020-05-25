Anna E. Rios
1934 - 2020
Anna Eugenia (Aponte) Rios, 85, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was the widow of Francisco "Frank" Rios Flores. Anna was born on September 8, 1934 in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico to the late Maserrate and Dolores (Pacheco) Aponte. Anna worked as a sewing machine operator for many years before retiring. She was a member of Holy Infancy Church, Bethlehem. Anna always had a joy for baking for her grandchildren.

SURVIVORS: Anna will be greatly missed by her children, Sonia Morales of Bethlehem, Carmen Morales of NY and Frankie Rios and wife Jannie of Clovis, CA; 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private due to the current public health concerns. An online service will be live streamed on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
