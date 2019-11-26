|
|
Anna F. "Ann" Bauman, 98, of Bear, DE, formerly of Forks Twp. PA, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Moravian Hall Square Retirement Community in Nazareth, PA. Born February 16, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Burton and Minnie (Burley) Jacoby. She was the wife of the late Harrison M. Bauman, Sr.
Surviving; son, Harrison, Jr. and wife Donna, daughters, Sandra, wife of Richard, and Deborah, granddaughters, Lori, Becki, Patti, Allison, and Julie, great-grandchildren Cameron, Connor, Dawson, Evan, Caroline, Damon, Oliver, Sydney, and Tyson. She was predeceased by her four sisters and one brother.
Graveside services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center St. Nazareth, PA. 18064 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Contributions: May be made to the Fork U.C.C. Ch. memorial fund c/o the Funeral Home.
For complete obituary and condolences offerings, please visit www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 26, 2019