Anna H. DeAngelis
1944 - 2020
Anna H. (Gross) DeAngelis, 76, of Schnecksville, formerly of Alburtis, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at The Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of Gaetano "Guy" D. DeAngelis. Born in Weisenberg Township, September 28, 1944, Anna was the daughter of the late Francis V. Gross, Sr. and Doris M. (Batz) Gross. She was employed as a parish coordinator / secretary at St. John's United Church of Christ, in Fogelsville from 2007 – 2019. Prior to that, Anna worked in customer service at Day-Times, Inc. formerly located in East Texas, Surefit Slipcovers in Alburtis and in numerous textile mills as a sewing machine operator. She was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown.

Survivors: In addition to her husband, Guy; children, Wayne R. Harwick (Beth) of Whitehall, James R. Alspach (Kathy) of Allentown, Caramia C. Trone (Shawn) of Danielsville; grandchildren, Tasha Harwick Alysha Harwick, EmmaLee Raines, and Jacob Raines; brother, Francis V. Gross, Jr. (Carol) of Allentown; sisters, Elaine F. Stoudt (Edward) of Orefield, Fay E. Gratton (Paul) of Ontario, Canada, Lucille M. Gross of Macungie, Connie J. Wamsley (Lem) of Pottsville; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Jordan U.C.C., 1837 Church Road, Allentown with the Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 11:00 am. Friday in the church parlor. Interment will follow the service in the adjacent church cemetery. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Strict COVID-19 precautions must be taken. Masks are required and social distancing encouraged.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jordan U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jordan U.C.C.
Interment
adjacent church cemetery
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Memories & Condolences
November 23, 2020
old wise one
family events will never be the same
telling Lucille and I we should be separated.. luv u and will miss you dearly
Sandy
Family
