Anna H. Grossbauer, 93, wife of the late John Grossbauer, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Anna was predeceased by her parents, John and Agnes (Kluscarits) Jandrisevits; brothers, John, Francis, Herman; and sister, Agnes. She is survived by her sister, Hilda, wife of John Mickley; sisters-in-law, Martha Jandrisevits, Hermina Augustine, and Rosemarie Grossbauer; children, John and wife, Tracey, Ann Marie, wife of Ronald Gabryluk, Joseph and wife, Lisa, and Stephen and wife, Catherine; grandchildren, Frank, Mark, Christopher, Michelle, Gina, John, Emily, Amanda, Rachel, Hayley and Andrew; 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Anna attended Northampton High School, then worked in the garment industry from the age of 16 until her retirement. Anna was a devoted member of Queenship of Mary Church. She was a member of the church's choir for over 70 years and was a devoted member of the Women's Guild. Anna loved to bake, play cards with her friends, spend time with family, and enjoyed all the little things in life. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be available live-stream Friday, Dec. 4th at 11:00 a.m. on the church website. Arrangements are under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton in loving memory of Anna.