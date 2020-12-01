1/1
Anna H. Grossbauer
1927 - 2020
Anna H. Grossbauer, 93, wife of the late John Grossbauer, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Anna was predeceased by her parents, John and Agnes (Kluscarits) Jandrisevits; brothers, John, Francis, Herman; and sister, Agnes. She is survived by her sister, Hilda, wife of John Mickley; sisters-in-law, Martha Jandrisevits, Hermina Augustine, and Rosemarie Grossbauer; children, John and wife, Tracey, Ann Marie, wife of Ronald Gabryluk, Joseph and wife, Lisa, and Stephen and wife, Catherine; grandchildren, Frank, Mark, Christopher, Michelle, Gina, John, Emily, Amanda, Rachel, Hayley and Andrew; 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Anna attended Northampton High School, then worked in the garment industry from the age of 16 until her retirement. Anna was a devoted member of Queenship of Mary Church. She was a member of the church's choir for over 70 years and was a devoted member of the Women's Guild. Anna loved to bake, play cards with her friends, spend time with family, and enjoyed all the little things in life. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be available live-stream Friday, Dec. 4th at 11:00 a.m. on the church website. Arrangements are under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton in loving memory of Anna.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
on the church website
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. She loved her family. We will always remember her laughter. She will be missed. Our sympathy to all.

Jimmy & Debbie Gerancher
Nicole & Ron Wynkoop
Jimmy & Debbie Gerancher
Family
November 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful aunt.
Anne Molnar
Family
