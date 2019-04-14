Anna H. Haas, 92 years, of Allentown, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at home. She and her husband Walter E. Haas were married for 63 years, until his passing in 2010. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Stanley M. and Helen (Monahan) Crone. She was a switch board operator with Lanta Bus for many years, until retiring in 1991. Anna was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ in Allentown and volunteered for Meals on Wheels for almost 20 years. Survivors: daughters and sons, Candace A., wife of Mike Gulkewicz, of Canton, MI, Jonathan R. of Aurora, CO, and Rebecca K. Schattner of Allentown; 10 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren, several brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Scott W. and several brothers and sisters. Services: Private services were held at Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville, with the Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary