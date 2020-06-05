Aunt Anna, I love you and will miss you always. Helping to take care of you this past year meant everything to me.
Love, Beverly
Anna Haaf Tercha, 92 years, of Haafsville/Fogelsville, went to meet her "Frankie" and the Lord June 1, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Frank Tercha. Born in Breinigsville, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Eva L. (Smith) Haaf.
Anna was a member of Ziegels Lutheran Church in Breinigsville. Her farms and her family were the greatest loves of her life. Farmer was not only a job title but a way of life. As a child she helped her father with the care of dairy cattle and later on the horse drawn milk delivery route through Haafsville. Then it was on to tractor and field work.
For many years, from November to April, she worked for the former Hess Brothers in Allentown. Music and singing were on her list of passions as well and between 1945-47 sang with the Municipal Opera Co. in Allentown (Babes in Toyland", "Girl Crazy", and "Katinka"). Anna was a wonderful pianist as well. There was always music in the house. She was also the Lehigh Dairy Queen.
Anna and her "Frankie" shared a love of farming and worked tirelessly to add to her father's collection of farms. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be missed beyond all measure.
Survivors: Daughter, Kate E.M. Tercha and husband William Ternosky of Fogelsville, grandchildren, Jillian and Justin Ternosky.
Services: A visitation will take place from 9:45 to 10:45 AM on Monday, June 8 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Private Service. Interment, Ziegels Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. Please note that the new state guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed inside the building at the same time. Face masks will be required and social distancing will occur.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to PA Caring Hearts Animal Rescue, c/o the funeral home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 5, 2020.