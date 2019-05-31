|
|
Anna H. Wolper, 101 of Nazareth died May 25, 2019. A 1935 graduate of Easton HS, she was a former member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Wilson where she sang in the choir. She was employed by C.K. Williams and Lafayette College. She is survived by her children: David Wolper (wife Carol) of Cincinnati, Judith Sopko of Bethlehem; 5 grand and 10 great-grandchildren. Her husband Paul died earlier. Memorial services are 2 PM Monday in Kortz Hall, Moravian Hall Square, Nazareth. Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Hospice or the Good Samaritan Fund, c/o Moravian Hall Square. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2019