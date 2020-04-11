Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Heidecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Heidecker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Heidecker Obituary
Anna (DeMasi) Heidecker, 98, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 9, 2020 while in the care of Above and Beyond at Mountainview surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Walter Heidecker. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Nancy DeMasi. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Allentown.

SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her granddaughters, Donna Gross and her husband Michael and Linda Ressler and her husband Paul; great-grandsons, Nathan Gross wife Maurie, Nickolas Gross and Alec Ressler; great grandchildren Marlena, Jonathan and Maxwell and her daughter in law Rita Heidecker. She was preceded in death by her son Nicholas Heidecker.

SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Anna's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Funeral Home
Download Now