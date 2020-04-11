|
Anna (DeMasi) Heidecker, 98, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 9, 2020 while in the care of Above and Beyond at Mountainview surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Walter Heidecker. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Nancy DeMasi. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Allentown.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her granddaughters, Donna Gross and her husband Michael and Linda Ressler and her husband Paul; great-grandsons, Nathan Gross wife Maurie, Nickolas Gross and Alec Ressler; great grandchildren Marlena, Jonathan and Maxwell and her daughter in law Rita Heidecker. She was preceded in death by her son Nicholas Heidecker.
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Anna's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 11, 2020