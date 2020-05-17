Anna Hollock Blum
1926 - 2020
Anna Hollock Blum, born January 10, 1926, passed away peacefully on April 26th at Waveny Care Center in New Canaan,CT. She was one of twelve children born to the late Nicholas and Anna (Rishko) Hollock Sr in Mountain Top, PA, where she lived during her childhood. She attended Fairview High School in Mountain Top before starting work in factories to support the war effort during WWII. She lived for many years in Allentown PA, and Upper Saddle River NJ, eventually retiring in Stamford, CT. She enjoyed embroidery, attending church, dancing the polka, and the music of Bobby Vinton and Liberace, who she once met. She loved to laugh, was a fan of all things Betty Boop, and always baked a great carrot cake for family birthdays. Anna took pleasure in making traditional Ukrainian favorites: kiffles, halupki's, perogies, and pysanky eggs. Lilacs were her favorite flowers and always requested for Mother's Day. She was loved by everyone that met her and will be greatly missed. Her memory will be lovingly remembered by her children, Dottie Arrieta, and husband, Ed, of New City, NY, Donna Ertel, and husband, Mike, of Fairfield, CT, John Blum, and wife, Zully, of Cleburne, TX, Charlie Blum, and wife, Cynthia , Valdosta GA, Michael Tomsic, and wife, Sandy, of Whitehall PA, Sue Magley, and husband Wayne, of Valdosta GA; grandchildren, Kyle Arrieta, Phoebe, Ben, and Ian Ertel, Denise Grello, Truck and Brian Tomsic, Jamie and Cory Tomsic; and six great-grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Hollock; sisters, Sophie Maurer, Catherine Mack, and Esther Mayka; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred Blum and son, Nicholas Tomsic and brothers, Joe, Emil, Francis and Nick Hollock and sisters, Mary Walko, Helen Sherksnas, and Margie Brunner. A memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in her name can be made to Feeding America, 35 East Wacker Drive, Suite 2000, Chicago, IL 60601, or www.feedamerica.org. To sign her online guest register, please visit

www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
May 17, 2020
Offering our sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home
