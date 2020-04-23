Anna I. (Ierovante) Freeh, 71, of Hellertown, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Anna was born on April 13, 1949 in Castroregio, Italy to the late Dominick and Mary (Giacumbo) Ierovante. Anna attended St. Francis Academy High School and received her bachelor's in education from Holy Family College. Anna was a Spanish teacher at East Hills Middle School and Liberty High School for many years before retiring. She was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church, Bethlehem. SURVIVORS: Anna will be lovingly missed by her sons, Anthony Freeh (Robyn) of Wexford, PA and Matthew Freeh (Jessica) of Macungie, PA; brother, Nicholas Ierovante and late wife Patricia Ann of Mt. Pocono, PA; Grandchildren, Samantha, Aiden, and Lilly; Nephews, Nicholas Ierovante (Michelle), Joseph Ierovante, and Benjamin Ierovante of Mt. Pocono, PA, as well as many cousins and others. SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the current public health concerns. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Anna's memory, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-Memorial ID 11993875.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2020.