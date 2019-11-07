Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
Anna K. Bokeko Obituary
Anna K. Bokeko, 93, of Lower Macungie Twp., passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Phoebe Home in Allentown. She was the wife of Angelo W. Bokeko. The couple celebrated 59 years of marriage on August 6th. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late William and Hattie (Bartholomew) Barto. Anna was a graduate of Emmaus High School and enjoyed family gatherings and making ceramics.

Survivors: Husband; Children, Carol Campbell and her husband Charles of Emmaus, Nancy Phillip and her husband Christopher of Independence, KY, William Bokeko of Lower Macungie Twp, and Diane Boatman and her husband John of Bellefonte, PA; 6 Grandchildren; and 2 Great-Grandchildren.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment in Emmaus Moravian Cemetery.

Contributions: May be made to the National Parkinson Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 7, 2019
