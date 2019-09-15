|
Anna K. (Beck) Heverly, 88, of Haycock Twp., passed away Wednesday afternoon on August 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late George Clair Heverly. Born on February 22, 1931 in East Rockhill Twp. to Warren and Millie (Sterner) Beck, Anna was an employee of Roy Ann Diner in various positions for 38 years. She was judge of elections in Haycock Twp. for 54 years as well as an animal lover who took in wildlife and domestic animals. She enjoyed canning and baking, and in her later years spending quality time with her grandchildren. Anna is survived by her three children, Carol, wife of Stanley Heckler of Coopersburg and their daughter, Jennifer wife of Jeremy Wolfe of Quakertown, Alan and his wife, Karen Davis of Rushville, NY, and Timothy and his wife, Carol (Courtney) Heverly and their children, Tyler and Courtney of Haycock Twp. Anna was predeceased by her brothers Warren, Charles, William, Ralph, and James.
A calling hour will be held from 11 AM - 12 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 with church services immediately following at Peace-Tohickon Lutheran Church 100 Old Bethlehem Rd, Perkasie, PA 18944. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peace-Tohickon Evangelical Lutheran Church or Last Chance Ranch 9 Beck Rd, Quakertown, PA 18951.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 15, 2019