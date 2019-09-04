|
|
Anna Kosht, 96, of Fellowship Terrace, Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Born January 4, 1923 in Ormrod, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Verna (Skalish) Kosht. During Anna's lifetime, she worked for various men's garment manufacturers and worked for the former Western Electric Co. of Allentown as an assembler. After her retirement, she enjoyed nine years as a volunteer teacher's aide for preschool children at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church and the Apostleship of Prayer Group. Anna was a member of the Young at Heart Senior Group, the Friendly Fifties and the Telephone Pioneers retirement group. In her early years, Anna was a nurse's aide at Sacred Heart Hospital and a past member of the Allentown Municipal Opera Co., where she participated in several productions. Survivors: sister, Evelyn, wife of Bernard Slusaw; nieces and nephews; great nieces. Anna was predeceased by 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Services: Divine Liturgy will be held on Friday, September 6th at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1343 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Friday 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted to www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: Memorials may be presented to the church or Mercy Special Learning Center c/o funeral home in loving memory of Anna.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019