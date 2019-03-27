|
Anna (Tarnawski) Kowalski, 101, of Allentown, passed away March 19, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Jan Kowalski. Born in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Mikola and Tekla (Solan) Tarnawski. She was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Survivors: son- Myron Kowalski of Easton and daughter- Natalka Kowalski of Benbrook, TX. She was predeceased by her sisters- Mary and Eva.A viewing will be held Saturday, March 30th 9-10AM with a Funeral Service at 10AM all in St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church 1031 Fullerton Ave Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in parish cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019