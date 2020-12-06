Anna Kuchirka, 98, of Philadelphia, passed away Thursday morning, December 3rd, 2020 at Lehigh Commons in Macungie. Anna was the loving wife of John Kuchirka, who passed in 1990. Born in Allentown on September 11th, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Ksenia (Bobelak) Matsco. In 1945, she married her "Johnny" at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Allentown. After marriage, they moved to Philadelphia where they continued to be active members of both St. Mary's and St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Philadelphia for over 74 years. At St. Vladimir's she served on the Parish Board of Administration and was a member of the Sisterhood of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She was also a member of the St. Mary's Senior Group.



Known for her sharp wit and endless energy, Anna made friends everywhere she went. She especially enjoyed holidays with her family in Allentown and we were so blessed to have her with us. She is leaving us with years full of love and memories that will last forever.



She was predeceased by her sister Kathryn Semonis and brother John Matsco of Fullerton. She is survived by Goddaughters: Karen Semonis of Emmaus and Daria O'Byrne of New Jersey; Nieces: Gloria Roth (Linde) of Slatington, Betty Epperson (Harold) and Mary Ann Kipp (Dan) of Illinois; Great-nephew: Ben Roth (Laura) of New York; Great-nieces: Chrisa Keck and son Matt of Jenkintown, Lauren Swartz (Nick) of Slatington and daughters Audrey and Luella Swartz. And many, many dear friends in Philadelphia.



A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, December 8th at 11:00 AM in St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1031 Fullerton Avenue, Allentown, PA, 18102. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Anna's memory to either St. Mary's in Allentown, or the Capital Improvement Fund of St. Vladimir's, 6740 N. 5th, Philadelphia, PA, 19126, care of Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.



