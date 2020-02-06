Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Anna Kuklinca
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Queenship of Mary Church
Anna Kuklinca, 90, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Michael Kuklinca. Born July 22, 1929 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Robert J. and Mary E. (Kopfer) Legath. Anna was a bridal consultant for Bridals by Faye and JCPenny's. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Church and the Altar & Rosary Society. Anna was also a member of the former St. Joseph Sick and Beneficial Society and the Sacred Heart Hospital Auxiliary. Survivors: her daughters, Mariann Hartman and Barbara Jean Nuspliger; grandchildren, Heidi, Michael and Justin; great grandchildren, Emily and Jordyn; nephew, John R. Demchyk. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Demchyk. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 11th at 10:30 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church. Family and friends may call Tuesday 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church or Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2020
