Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Emmaus Moravian Church
146 Main Street
Emmaus, PA
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Emmaus Moravian Church
146 Main Street
Emmaus, PA
Anna L. Stahl Obituary
Anna L. Stahl, 98, formerly of Macungie, passed away January 20, 2020 at Country Meadows of Allentown. She was the wife of the late Richard W. Stahl, who passed away in 2016. Born in Upper Milford Township, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Sophia (Hartzun) Lazor. Anna had been employed at Sure-Fit and retired from Rodale Press. She was a member of Emmaus Moravian Church and she was raised in St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Allentown.

Survivors: Sisters, Julia Yeakel and her husband, William, and Rosalie Onushco and her husband, Michael; many Nieces and Nephews. Anna was predeceased by her brothers, John, Michael, Peter, Steven, and Charles Lazor and sisters, Mary Wassum and Kathryn Lazor.

Services: 11 AM Friday, January 24, 2020 at Emmaus Moravian Church, 146 Main Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. A viewing will be held 10:30-11 AM Friday in the church. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmaus Moravian Church at the address above.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 21, 2020
