Anna Louise Miller, 75, of Topton, died March 3, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with leukemia, in The Lutheran Home at Topton. Her loving family was by her side. Anna was affectionately known as 'Gum-Gum' or 'Weeze' to many people. She was the widow of Francis L. Miller. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Paul A. and Anna M. (Warmkessel) Rahn. She was a seamstress for Kuzmann Interiors for over 20 years, retiring in 2001. Previously, she was a sewing machine operator for Kutztown Sports Wear. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Bowers and Senior Citizens of Topton. Anna Louise is survived by her sons, Mark L. Miller and wife Angela of Topton, and Jose Camilo Brunelli of Sao Paulo, Brazil; daughter, Karen L. wife of Daniel O'Donnell of Topton; sisters, Pauline A. Bortz of Topton, Carolyn M. wife of Donald Heist of Hamburg, and Marilyn R. wife of Charles Ackerman of New Jerusalem; Grandsons, Drew and Ben. She was predeceased by a brother, Carl G. Rahn. Anna Louise was the most devoted mother, grandmother, sister, wife and friend you could ever find. She was known for her smile and positive outlook on life. While battling leukemia for over 18 years, she was a role model for so many people as she approached each treatment, setback with a calm and positive attitude. She loved cooking, sewing, reading and attending her grandson's events. She never understood any of the sports, but always insisted on going to the games to support all the kids. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Hope Lutheran Church, 550 Fleetwood Rd., Bowers. Visitation Friday 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Saturday 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the church. Interment will follow at the Topton Union Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Chidren's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. She felt beyond blessed that her Grandsons, Drew and Ben were never stricken with an illness and she always wanted to make a difference in the lives of the children who are ill. Also, anyone who is interested in bringing a new hat to the funeral services, they will be collected and donated to the Lehigh Valley and St. Luke's Cancer Services for patients who are undergoing chemotherapy treatment in Anna Louise's honor. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary