Anna M. Febert, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Stella (Frey) and Charles Kiefer. She was the loving wife of James F. Febert.
Anna enjoyed ceramics, cooking, and baking pumpkin rolls and kiffles. She cherished her family and loved spending time with them. Taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren, brought Anna great joy.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 69 years, James F. Febert; son, Brian Febert and his wife, Kathy; daughter, Debra Siegfried and her husband, Ernest; sister, Shirley Miller; 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Anna was preceded in death by her son, James J. Febert; sister, Arlene Misinco and Margaret Culver and brothers, Charles Kiefer, George Kiefer and William Kiefer.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Holy Saviour Cemetery 2575 Linden St. Bethlehem, PA 18017.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family Pillars Hospice 3910 Adler Pl. Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 11, 2019