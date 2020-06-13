Anna M. Haffner
Anna M. Haffner, 94, of Whitehall, previously of Allentown, passed away peacefully at Fellowship Manor in Whitehall on June 11, 2020. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Theresa (Marosits) Haffner.

Anna worked at Baby Gro for 41 years until her retirement. She was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Above all, her priority and focus was her family, this was proven when instead of saying goodbye she would say, "Tell my family I love them all!"

She is lovingly remembered by her sisters: Theresa Wendland, Agnes Goldschmidt, Helen Temmel, Esther, wife of Rudolph Gyory; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by a sister, Elizabeth Pachkowski and a brother, Carl Haffner.

A viewing will be held on Monday, June 15 from 9AM until the service at 10AM all at Weber Funeral Home 502 Ridge Avenue Allentown, PA 18102.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna's name to Fellowship Manor, 3000 Fellowship Drive Whitehall, PA 18052

Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
JUN
15
Service
10:00 AM
Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
Funeral services provided by
Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
502 Ridge Ave.
Allentown, PA 18102
610-434-9349
