Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Incarnation of Our Lord Church
617 Pierce St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Anna M. Herman

Anna M. Herman, 92, of Hellertown, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Holy Family Manor. Born in Lower Saucon, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Ciszczon) Rasich. She was the loving wife of the late Harry C. Herman, they were married for 68 years. Anna worked as a seamstress for the Schobel Brothers Tie Factory and later for Lehigh Valley Throwing Mills. She was a member of the Incarnation of Our Lord Church and a former member of St. Stanislaus Church where she was actively involved for many years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Paulette Blanar (Francis); grandchildren, Matthew (Angelique) and Michael; brother, Walter Rasich; sister, Mary Williams; sister in law, Mildred Rasich; in laws, Thomas & Althea Herman and Charles & Rosemary Herman. Anna was preceded by her sister, Katherine Yawney, and brother, Michael Rasich.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am at Incarnation of Our Lord Church, 617 Pierce St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kathryn Blanar Scholarship Fund at Bethlehem Catholic High School, 2133 Madison Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18017. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on June 19, 2019
