|
|
Anna M. Kemmerer, 83 of Whitehall, PA. formerly of Palmerton, PA, died on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, in Allentown, PA. Born February 22, 1936 in Palmerton, she was the daughter of the late Baldomero Marino and the late Eva (Romanyshyn) Marino. She was the wife of the late Millard A. "Sonny" Kemmerer who passed away September 8. 2017. Anna worked in various mills throughout the greater Lehigh Valley for over 20 years before retiring in 1998. She was a long time member of St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Palmerton, PA. where she was also very active with the pierogie bakers for many years.
Surviving are son, Peter A. Kemmerer and wife Denise of Pottstown, PA, daughter, Suzanne wife of Mark Millheim of Coplay, PA, brother, John Marino and wife Marguerite of Slatington, PA; 4 Grandchildren; Todd Conway and wife Sarah, Aaron Kemmerer, Shelley Davidson and husband Darin, and Brianna Parry, 2 Great-Grandchildren. She was predeceased by brother, Metro.
Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday October 16, 2019 at St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 101 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA. 18071, followed by committal service at St. Vladimir's Upper Cemetery, Palmerton, PA. Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA. 18071 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Cath. Church memorial fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 14, 2019