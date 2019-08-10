|
Anna M. Klase, 71, of Fleetwood, passed away on August 7, 2019 in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald A. Klase. Born in Macungie she was a daughter of the late Pauline Conrad.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna J. wife of David Blank; brother, Ralph Conrad.
Services: 1:00 PM, Wed., August 14, in Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd, Breinigsville. Visitation will begin at Noon.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Anna's memory may be made to Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street N.W. Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20037
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 10, 2019