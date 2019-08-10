Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Anna M. Klase Obituary
Anna M. Klase, 71, of Fleetwood, passed away on August 7, 2019 in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald A. Klase. Born in Macungie she was a daughter of the late Pauline Conrad.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna J. wife of David Blank; brother, Ralph Conrad.

Services: 1:00 PM, Wed., August 14, in Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd, Breinigsville. Visitation will begin at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Anna's memory may be made to Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street N.W. Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20037
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 10, 2019
