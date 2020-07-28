1/
Anna M. Koetting Bingener
Anna M. Koetting Bingener, 86, widow of Clemens Bingener, of Barto, previously of Allentown, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Frederick Living.

Anna was born in Herdorf, Germany and spent her married life in America as a wife and mother.

She was a member of St Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Allentown. Anna was also a member of the Lehigh Saengerbund and enjoyed sewing, gardening and dark chocolate.

Anna is survived by her son; Dr Kenneth C Bingener and daughter in law, Barbara E., two granddaughters, Lauren E and Gabrielle M. as well as her longtime companion, Herbert Krasley.

Anna was predeceased by three brothers.

Services will be held as a Mass of Christian Burial on July 31, 2020 at 10 Am at St Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Allentown. Burial will be private at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Frederick Living/Advancement, 2849 Big Road, Zieglerville, PA 19492.

Morrell Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

(www.morrellfuneralhome.com)

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St Paul's Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
