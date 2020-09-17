1/
Anna M. Krajci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna M. Krajci, 103, of Fountain Hill, died 11 days short of her 104th birthday on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Westminster Village. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Anna (Mak) and Joseph Velas. Anna was married to Cyril M. Krajci, Sr. for 38 years until his death on July 22, 1994 and was preceded in death by her first husband, Andrew A. Posivak.

Anna was was a member of 1st Catholic Slovak Ladies Association Branch #74, where she served as the Children's Secretary Branch 142 for 40 years and the Treasurer of Francis C. Jakabcin District for 18 years. She was a member of Incarnation Of Our Lord Parish formerly Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Bethlehem.

She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Mark A. Krajci and wife Helena Unger, daughters-in-law, Brenda Krajci and Eleanor Posivak, sister, Frances Sefranek, grandchildren, Kevin and Jennifer, great grandchildren, Victoria and Anthony, and great great grandchildren, Carter Lynn and Lucian. She was preceded in death by her sons, Cyril M. Krajci, Jr. and Andrew A. Posivak, brother, Joseph Velas and sisters, Josephine Zorn, Mary Kozo, Elizabeth Amichetti and Helen Ilkew.

A viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, 617 Pierce St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 from 10:30-11:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Anna's name to Incarnation of Our Lord Parish.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Incarnation of Our Lord's Parish
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Incarnation of Our Lord's Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family.
Vincent Doddy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved