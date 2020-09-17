Anna M. Krajci, 103, of Fountain Hill, died 11 days short of her 104th birthday on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Westminster Village. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Anna (Mak) and Joseph Velas. Anna was married to Cyril M. Krajci, Sr. for 38 years until his death on July 22, 1994 and was preceded in death by her first husband, Andrew A. Posivak.



Anna was was a member of 1st Catholic Slovak Ladies Association Branch #74, where she served as the Children's Secretary Branch 142 for 40 years and the Treasurer of Francis C. Jakabcin District for 18 years. She was a member of Incarnation Of Our Lord Parish formerly Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Bethlehem.



She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Mark A. Krajci and wife Helena Unger, daughters-in-law, Brenda Krajci and Eleanor Posivak, sister, Frances Sefranek, grandchildren, Kevin and Jennifer, great grandchildren, Victoria and Anthony, and great great grandchildren, Carter Lynn and Lucian. She was preceded in death by her sons, Cyril M. Krajci, Jr. and Andrew A. Posivak, brother, Joseph Velas and sisters, Josephine Zorn, Mary Kozo, Elizabeth Amichetti and Helen Ilkew.



A viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, 617 Pierce St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 from 10:30-11:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be made in Anna's name to Incarnation of Our Lord Parish.



