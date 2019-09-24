Home

Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
336 N. 4th St.
Allentown, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
336 N. 4th St.
Allentown, PA
Anna M. Kuhns

Anna M. Kuhns Obituary
Anna M. (Zuercher) Kuhns, 86, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Harold W. Kuhns. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Kuhns) Zuercher. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Lehigh County Senior Citizens Society.

Survivors: brother- Francis R. Zuercher and wife Margaret of Bath; sister-in-law- Annamae Zuercher of Allentown; granddaughters- Suzanne and Diana; 7 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son- Dennis Kuhns and brother- Leo Zuercher.

A viewing will be held Friday, September 27th 9-10AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church 336 N. 4th St. Allentown, PA 18102 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10AM in the church. Burial will take place in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 24, 2019
