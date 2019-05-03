Anna M. Miller, 93 years, of Coplay, passed away Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Phoebe Home in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Robert H. Miller. Born in Coplay, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Malits) Petrasovits.Anna was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Coplay. She was employed by the former Universal Pants in Northampton, and prior to that, she was employed by the former Coplay Cigar Factory. She enjoyed reading, crafts, and gardening.Survivors include a son Robert A. Miller, at home, and a sister Elsie, wife of John Selady of Coplay. She was predeceased by brothers Tony, John, Frank, William, and Joseph, and sisters Josephine, Helen, and Mary.Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Monday May 6, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 327 Chestnut St. Coplay, PA 18037. There will be a viewing from 9:30-10:30am on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the church, c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary