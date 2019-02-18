Anna Marian Minner, 91, formerly of Bethlehem PA, passed away on February 17th 2019 in Sarasota Florida. She was born in Bangor Maine November 24, 1927 to Hugh and Marian (Hewey) St. Onge. She was predeceased by her husband Edwin J. Minner and sister Dorothy Alford Martin.After graduation from the University of Maine, class of '49, she taught French at Milo (ME) High School until her marriage. Ann volunteered for many Bethlehem groups, including: Cub Scouts, Meals on Wheels, Gov. Wolf Elementary School after-school French program, and the Friends of Music. She was also past-president of the Bethlehem AAUW. A talented classical pianist, she also performed with a local group "Recorders Plus". Ann was an avid bridge player and a formidable Scrabble opponent. She was an enthusiastic world traveler, enjoying many foreign adventures with her dear friend and sister-in-law, Marjorie Klotz. She was a past member of Messiah Lutheran and Grace Lutheran churches, serving in choirs and various committees. Lovingly remembered by sons, Edwin J. Minner Jr. (Donna) of Hockessin DE, and James W. Minner (Maureen) of Amherst NH, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary