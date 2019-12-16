Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Anna M. Mitchell Obituary
Anna M. Mitchell, 96, of Fountain Hill, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Deutsch) Dreisigmeyer. She was the wife of the late Raymond Mitchell who passed in 2013. She was employed by the Bethlehem Blind Association until 1976.

She will be dearly missed by her son, Raymond Dreisigmeyer & wife Linda of Fountain Hill; grandchildren, Raymond Jr. & wife Shelly, Brian & wife Denise and Melinda Labahture & husband Pierre; 4 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, John and Joseph, and sister, Rose Cencora.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. A funeral service will begin at 11, in the funeral home, followed by burial at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.

Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 16, 2019
