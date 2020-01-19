Morning Call Obituaries
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
For more information about
Anna Rupp
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
Anna M. Rupp


1928 - 2020
Anna M. Rupp Obituary
Anna M. Rupp, 91 years, formerly of New Tripoli, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Fellowship Community in Whitehall. She was the widow of Ira G. Rupp. Born in Haafsville, she was a daughter of the late Ira and Helen (Sechler) Breininger. She was a sewing machine operator for the former Royal Manufacturing in Alburtis, for 15 years, retiring in 1987. Anna was a dedicated member of Morgenland Church for 50 years, where she was on the Women's Guild, and helped with their candy making and crafts. Currently she was a member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ in New Tripoli. Anna was a former member of the Upper Lehigh Lioness Club. She also volunteered in the gift shop at Muhlenberg Hospital and was a Den Mother for Cub Scout Troop 172 in Fogelsville for 4 years.

Survivors: sons, Roland A. Rupp (Catherine) of Vineland, NJ, Dennis C. Rupp (Jill) of Germansville, and Bryan I. Rupp (Kathleen) of Slatington; sister, Ruth Frey (Wayne) of Germansville, grandsons, James, Ryan, Andrew, Adam, and Preston Rupp, and Cole Barthold; great grandchildren, Alhana Rupp, Zachary and Guinness Rupp; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Cleonice Borman.

Services: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 22 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Visitation, 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment, Morgenland Cemetery in Orefield. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Morgenland Union Church, 3120 Weidasville Rd., Orefield, 18069 or Ebenezer U.C.C., 7293 Decatur St., New Tripoli, 18066.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020
