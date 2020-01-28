Morning Call Obituaries
|
Anna M. Ruth


1930 - 2020
Anna M. Ruth Obituary
Anna M . Ruth, 89, of Fountain Hill, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. Born in Fountain Hill on December 14, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Steven and Anna Horngach. Anna attended Fountain Hill High School. She worked in various dress factories in the Lehigh Valley and also for Cedarbrook Nursing Home as a caregiver until retiring. Her hobbies included watching football and her cat "puppy girl".

SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her sons Edward Krasnai and William Ruth, and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth Martin.

SERVICES: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Anna's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020
