Anna M. Shukausky

Anna M. Shukausky Obituary
Anna M. Shukausky, 89, of Upper Macungie Twp., passed away on February 23, 2019, in Whitehall Manor. She was the loving wife of Leonard J. Shukausky. They were married for 57 years, on July 22, 2018. Anna was an office worker at Sprite Manufacturing in Tamaqua, PA until retiring. Born in Tuscarora, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Marcovich) Stancavage. She was predeceased by her brother Charles Stancavage, Jr. Anna was a 1947 graduate of Tamaqua High School. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Orefield. At the church, she volunteered many times in assisting food preparation for the St. Joseph Parish Festival.Survivors: Husband, Son: Anthony C. Shukausky of Upper Macungie Twp., and Grandchildren: Ryan A. Shukausky and Kaitlin L. Shukausky, Sister-In-Law: Claire Stancavage of Tuscarora, PA, Brother-In-Law and Sister-In-Law: Francis M. and Mary Ann Shukausky of Ashland, PA, Nephews: Mark Stancavage of Tuscarora, PA, Francis J. Shukausky of Berwick, PA, Michael Shukausky of Los Angeles, CA and Nieces: Ann Dougherty of Denver, CO, Clare Stancavage of Bechtelsville, PA, Rita Deimler of Hurdle Mills, NC and Lynn Shukausky of Gilberton, PAA Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield, PA. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the Church. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, PA, www.jsburkholder.comContributions may be made in her memory to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church 1879 Applewood Dr. Orefield, PA 18069 or to Catholic Charities 900 S. Woodward St. Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2019
