1/1
Anna M. "Anne" Walbert
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna M. "Anne" Walbert, 100 died September 19, 2020 at the Phoebe Home in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Walbert, who died on February 19, 1996. Born July 10, 1920 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mabel (Fritch) Kistler.

Anne was a 1938 graduate of Allentown High School. Prior to having children, she worked at Bethlehem Steel Corp and was a buyer in the dress department at Hess Brothers. She was a member of St. John's UCC in Fullerton. Anne enjoyed Penn State football, Disney World, and annual trips to Wildwood, NJ. She will be missed by all that knew her and loved her.

Anne is survived by sons, Ronald E. and wife, Lynn; Edward J. (Bud) and wife, Judy; daughter, Judy A. wife of Barry W. Bandura; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers Eugene and Joseph Kistler.

Services will be private. Calling hours will be held 10:00 to 11:00 am Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown.

In lieu of flowers a donation in Anne's memory may be made to Phoebe Ministries 1925 W. Turner St, Allentown, PA 18104, or St. john's UCC 575 Grape St, Whitehall, PA 18052

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved