Anna M. "Anne" Walbert, 100 died September 19, 2020 at the Phoebe Home in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Walbert, who died on February 19, 1996. Born July 10, 1920 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mabel (Fritch) Kistler.



Anne was a 1938 graduate of Allentown High School. Prior to having children, she worked at Bethlehem Steel Corp and was a buyer in the dress department at Hess Brothers. She was a member of St. John's UCC in Fullerton. Anne enjoyed Penn State football, Disney World, and annual trips to Wildwood, NJ. She will be missed by all that knew her and loved her.



Anne is survived by sons, Ronald E. and wife, Lynn; Edward J. (Bud) and wife, Judy; daughter, Judy A. wife of Barry W. Bandura; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers Eugene and Joseph Kistler.



Services will be private. Calling hours will be held 10:00 to 11:00 am Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown.



In lieu of flowers a donation in Anne's memory may be made to Phoebe Ministries 1925 W. Turner St, Allentown, PA 18104, or St. john's UCC 575 Grape St, Whitehall, PA 18052



