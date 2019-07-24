Anna-Mae (Anna Maria) Acquisto, 92, a lifelong resident of Mayfield before moving to Allentown in 2010, died on Friday at Westminster Village, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Anthony J. Acquisto, who died in 1986. They were married for 36 years.



Born in Mayfield, she was the daughter of the late Albert J. and Angela E. Datto Gray. She was a graduate of Mayfield High School and a member of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn. Anna-Mae retired as a branch manager with Pioneer American Bank, Mayfield Branch in 1989.



Anna-Mae was strong, smart and creative. Her greatest joys in life were her daughters and her two granddaughters. She was a tireless volunteer at Sacred Heart of Mary Parish and St. Francis of Assisi Parish.



When she moved to Westminster Village, she continued to be involved in pursuits such as resident head of the activities committee, vice president of the resident council, welcome committee, kazoo band and many other pastimes.



She is survived by two daughters: Donna Laury and Anita Regan, both of Macungie; two granddaughters, Dr. Adrienne Laury and husband, Frank Mueller, of Seattle, Wash.; and Allison Hessick and husband, Michael, of Allentown; and two great-grandsons, Ethan and Noah Mueller.



She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Gray and Monsignor Philip Gray; and a son-in-law, Michael Laury.



A funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, 624 Madison Ave., Jermyn. The Most Rev. John M. Dougherty, D.D., administrator, will officiate. Burial will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill, Greenfield Twp.



There are no public calling hours.



Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish. Arrangements are under the direction of Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant, PA, 18447. For directions or to leave online condolences, please visit www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on July 24, 2019