Anna Mae Hess, 87, of Trexlertown, passed away October 19, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Harold L. and Judith (Fisher) Hess.
Survivors: Brother, William Hess and other family members; Residents and Caregivers at LifePath and previously at the Hamburg Center.
Services: 11 AM Monday, October 28 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. A viewing will be held 10-11 AM Monday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com
