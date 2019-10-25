Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Anna Mae Hess Obituary
Anna Mae Hess, 87, of Trexlertown, passed away October 19, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Harold L. and Judith (Fisher) Hess.

Survivors: Brother, William Hess and other family members; Residents and Caregivers at LifePath and previously at the Hamburg Center.

Services: 11 AM Monday, October 28 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. A viewing will be held 10-11 AM Monday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2019
