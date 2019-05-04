Our beloved mother, Anna Mae Knauss (87), went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She left us peacefully in her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed as a mother, friend and talented woman who enjoyed quilting, drawing, knitting and other hobbies. She was the daughter of Paul I. and Bertha Mae Wentz, the youngest of seven children, and married to Richard L. C. Knauss, all of whom predeceased her. Her survivors are her children; Jeffery R. Knauss (Mary Lou) and Joan R. Reese (Fred), grandchildren; Lindsay, Courtney, Bradley, Jessica and Parker and 10 great-grandchildren. As per her request, an intimate family service will be held in honor of her memory and life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke's Hospice, Allentown, PA. Published in Morning Call from May 4 to May 5, 2019