Anna Mae Margaret Davis, 96, formerly of Allentown, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Renaissance Home, Emmaus. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Davis, Sr. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Mazie (Stein) Daubenspeck. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Allentown. In her early years, she worked as a telephone operator for Hess's Department Store. She will be remembered for her love of her family, her dog, playing cards with her neighbors, and her sense of humor by the caregivers at the Renaissance Home.
Survivors: son Robert E. Jr. and his wife Elaine of Brewster, MA; granddaughters, Cheryl Fenstermaker and her husband Mike, Marie Thompson, and Shellie Twigg and her husband Jim; 7 great grandchildren, Brittney, Abigail, Jacob, Kerrigan, Berke, Madison and Owen. She was predeceased by her brothers Ray and Roy, and sister Dorothy McElroy.
Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 10 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM. Burial at Highland Memorial Park, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Masks are required when attending services.
Contributions can be made in her memory to Calvary Baptist Church, 4601 Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18104.