Anna Mae Ricker, 81 years, of Catasauqua, died Sunday, August 9th, 2020 at HCR ManorCare Nursing Home in Bethlehem. Born in Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Catherine (Brungard) Ricker. Anna Mae loved life, her family and friends. She enjoyed putting puzzles together as well as crossword puzzles and game shows. Anna Mae loved animals.
She is survived by her nieces, Cindy Berger wife of Rodney Berger, Cathy Ricker and nephew Scott Miller as well as several great nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her sister Barbara Miller. Anna Mae will be sorely missed by all her loving family and friends.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is entrusted with all arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com