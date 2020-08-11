1/
Anna Mae Ricker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Mae Ricker, 81 years, of Catasauqua, died Sunday, August 9th, 2020 at HCR ManorCare Nursing Home in Bethlehem. Born in Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Catherine (Brungard) Ricker. Anna Mae loved life, her family and friends. She enjoyed putting puzzles together as well as crossword puzzles and game shows. Anna Mae loved animals.

She is survived by her nieces, Cindy Berger wife of Rodney Berger, Cathy Ricker and nephew Scott Miller as well as several great nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her sister Barbara Miller. Anna Mae will be sorely missed by all her loving family and friends.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is entrusted with all arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved