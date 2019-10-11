|
Anna Mae " Tootsie" Snyder, 87 of Walnutport, PA, formerly of Northampton, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her home. Born December 9, 1931 in Coplay, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Soldritch and Anna (Paukovits) Soldritch/ Derkits. She was the wife of the late Frank C. Snyder who passed away April 29, 1981.
Anna was a former crossing guard for the Northampton Police Dept. and previously employed by the former Cross Country Clothes, Northampton, PA in her younger years. She was a member of Queenship of Mary R.C. Church, Northampton.
Surviving are son, Donald Snyder(Janice), Allentown, PA, daughters, Donna Yelles(Richard), Bath, PA, Jean Handler(Joseph), Deborah Fritz(Michael), whom she resided with, both of Walnutport, PA, son, Frank Snyder(Anne), Northampton, PA, sister, MaryAnn Hetten, brother-in-law, Robert Solderich, both of Northampton. She was equally blessed with 2 granddaughters, Michelle Yelles and Gabrielle Fritz, along with 6 grandsons, Michael Fritz, Jr.,Richard Yelles, Jr., Justin J. and Jason J. Handler, Frank, and Joshua Snyder,. 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Loretta Solderich and brother-in-law, Joseph Hetten. She will be missed by herloving companion and protector Pumpkin.
Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the or the both c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2019