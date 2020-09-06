Dear Mrs. Martz and family,

I was saddened to hear that Anna passed away. I am so sorry we have lost her.

When she was sick, I prayed for her recovery. I hoped for a miracle but the miracle didnt come...

I am fortunate to have known Anna for about twenty years.

Our families have been very close. We have celebrated together special occasions and holidays. Recently, we celebrated Annas 40th fun-filled birthday. It is heart breaking that her life was cut short.

Anna loved children and animals. She often watched my grandchildren Noah and Talia, the dog and the cat.

Once I was asked to do the watching. As I have lots of experience with children, I thought I could manage my grandchildren, but... the dog and the cat, that was a different story. I was worried and insecure. Who came to my rescue? Anna. I asked her only one question and immediately she took over. She was self-assured and in charge. She knew everybodys routines, likes, dislikes, where everything was in the house, and she found ways to please the kids and the animals.

Thank you, Anna!

Anna was a happy, smiling, positive person. She loved life, enjoyed it and cared for others. I remember her excited face in the pool and her zest for helping different organizations. She was excited about life and her devoted family helped her execute the things she wanted to do.

We will miss Anna!

Allentown is not going to be the same for me without Anna.

Please accept my love and heartfelt virtual hugs,

Varda

Varda Cohen

Friend