I didn't personally know Anna-Mari, but I've known her mother for 47 years as we met in California when our husbands were serving in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Through the years, we have kept a happy correspondence and even met once with Ulla and Mark at a medical conference in New Orleans. I felt like I knew Anna-Mari through the stories told and the love for her expressed in Ulla's letters. This is a huge loss for the Martz Family and I extend my deepest sympathy to them, along with prayers for their consolation. I know the memory of Anna-Mari's generous spirit will sustain them in their grief, as will all the beautiful tributes to her, a life so well-lived! May Father God bless the beautiful soul of Anna-Mari now in her glory.
