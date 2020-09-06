1/
Anna-Mari N. Martz
1979 - 2020
Anna-Mari N. Martz, passed away May 2, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life for Anna-Mari at 6:30 PM on September 12, at Jordan Lutheran Cemetery, 5103 Snowdrift Rd in Orefield, with The Rev. Dody S. Siegfried officiating. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
June 9, 2020
I didn't personally know Anna-Mari, but I've known her mother for 47 years as we met in California when our husbands were serving in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Through the years, we have kept a happy correspondence and even met once with Ulla and Mark at a medical conference in New Orleans. I felt like I knew Anna-Mari through the stories told and the love for her expressed in Ulla's letters. This is a huge loss for the Martz Family and I extend my deepest sympathy to them, along with prayers for their consolation. I know the memory of Anna-Mari's generous spirit will sustain them in their grief, as will all the beautiful tributes to her, a life so well-lived! May Father God bless the beautiful soul of Anna-Mari now in her glory.


Charlotte Kaufman Lafayette, Louisiana
Friend
May 26, 2020
Ulla and family Roger and I just found out about Anna-Mari. We send our love and prayers to you and the family. She had such a radiant smile, she will surely be missed by many. Roger and Debbie Cassi
Debbie Cassi
Friend
May 18, 2020
These losses are so difficult to bare. Your family and the church family has lost a special person. We'll never forget her smile. Prayers to the family.
Jeff Laudenslager
May 11, 2020
Ulla and family, We're so sorry for your loss. May Anna RIP knowing how much she was loved and will be missed. May her memory bring as many smiles to her family friends as she brought in life. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dot and Mike Morrone
Dorothy Morrone
Coworker
May 9, 2020
What a beautiful life tribute to your daughter Anna-Mari! We knew her through God's Rainbow but we got to know her better with the write up in the newspaper! Thank you for sharing! Our prayers are with you during this difficult time. Peace and Love! Darren Nierer, Inge and Joe Nierer!
Darren Nierer
Friend
May 9, 2020
going to miss you so much and having lunch also going for a ealkj
lisa west
Friend
May 8, 2020
That is one of the most beautifully written obituaries ever! I wish I'd known Anna. I would have done the dishes for her! May her memory always bring as many smiles to her family and friends as she brought in life.
Heidi
May 7, 2020
Im so sorry to hear of her passing. Thank you for sharing her wonderful life story. I was her teacher one year at Hillside School, and will never forget her portrayal of Saint Lucia in the assembly provided by her family to share her Swedish holiday tradition. As you say, she was beautiful, inside and out. My condolences, especially to her mother, who I remember as always being so loving and supportive.
Margaret Holby
Teacher
May 7, 2020
Ulla and family, so sorry to hear of Anna's passing. May good memories of Anna help get you through this trying time. She was a woman who shared happiness with everyone around her. Love, Bob and Carol Barron
Carol Barron
Friend
May 7, 2020
Anna-Mari, I never met you and all I know about you I learned from your obituary but I am greatly saddened by your passing. You seem to have brightened the world of anyone who knew you, clearly everyone loved you!! I wish I could have met you as well. God bless you and all of your loved ones. ❤
May 6, 2020
Annas delight in friends, encouragement of others and sharing of happiness was extraordinary! She was a wonderful friend to all in Gods Rainbow and I am so glad to have known her!
Jenny Gast
Friend
May 6, 2020
Dear Ulla & family, so very sorry to hear of the passing of your daughter. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sincerely, Carolyn Clarke
Carolyn Clarke
May 6, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. We will miss her smiling face and happy personality.
Nancy/Woody Haas
May 6, 2020
We all got to know Anna at Kaybrook, where she certainly was a fixture, and she was always very friendly and a pleasure to talk to. She especially had interesting stories about her trips to Norway. We are sad for the family that you had to lose her. You are in our thoughts.
Sheridan Family
Friend
May 5, 2020
Unfortunately I did not know Anna personally. We met on Facebook due to my son also having Moyamoya Syndrome. I was so very sorry to hear of her passing. Anna will be missed! My heartfelt condolences to her family.
Karen Sferra
Friend
May 5, 2020
Ulla,Ingrid and family, my deepest sympathies are sent to you in the loss of your Anna. May her light continue to shine from above.
Cindy Meeker
Acquaintance
May 5, 2020
Dear Mrs. Martz and family,
I was saddened to hear that Anna passed away. I am so sorry we have lost her.
When she was sick, I prayed for her recovery. I hoped for a miracle but the miracle didnt come...
I am fortunate to have known Anna for about twenty years.
Our families have been very close. We have celebrated together special occasions and holidays. Recently, we celebrated Annas 40th fun-filled birthday. It is heart breaking that her life was cut short.
Anna loved children and animals. She often watched my grandchildren Noah and Talia, the dog and the cat.
Once I was asked to do the watching. As I have lots of experience with children, I thought I could manage my grandchildren, but... the dog and the cat, that was a different story. I was worried and insecure. Who came to my rescue? Anna. I asked her only one question and immediately she took over. She was self-assured and in charge. She knew everybodys routines, likes, dislikes, where everything was in the house, and she found ways to please the kids and the animals.
Thank you, Anna!
Anna was a happy, smiling, positive person. She loved life, enjoyed it and cared for others. I remember her excited face in the pool and her zest for helping different organizations. She was excited about life and her devoted family helped her execute the things she wanted to do.
We will miss Anna!
Allentown is not going to be the same for me without Anna.
Please accept my love and heartfelt virtual hugs,
Varda
Varda Cohen
Friend
May 5, 2020
Our family was fortunate to meet Anna at a Moyamoya gathering a few years ago. What a sweetheart. Our deepest condolences to her family. So very sorry.
Pam Rankin
Acquaintance
May 5, 2020
What a wonderful tribute to an amazing, giving, caring person. You will be remembered fondly by many. Rest In Peace now.
Beth Joseph
Friend
May 5, 2020
Mrs Martz and family,
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. The hardest thing is saying your final good bye and good night to your child. Your faith, family and friends will see you through this. Anna will be taken care of in God's hands.
My Mom always talked well of you and your children.
Stay strong through this difficult time.

My deepest sympathy,
Carol Merkel
Viola Roberts Daughter
Carol Merkel
Friend
May 5, 2020
What a beautiful tribute to such a wonderful person. I hope she is having a good time out there without any dirty dishes in sight!
Maria
Friend
May 5, 2020
Growing up with Anna was great. She always smiled and when we were in high school childcare class she was always the first to help and spend as much time with the kids. Her love for life was evident even in elementary school. Her smile was contagious. She will be deeply missed. Prayers and love to her entire family spread across the world. We all have an amazing angel watching over us. Know that your angel touched many.
Anne David (Nagle)
Friend
May 5, 2020
What a lovely tribute to this wonderful young lady. I do not know Anna-Mari but wish I did.
Schnecksville Mom
